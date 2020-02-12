



— The world is continuing to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Some familiar faces are honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers player with some permanent art, and the tributes keep coming.

The latest person to get a memorial tattoo of Bryant is rapper The Game.

The rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, added to his tattoo collection with a face tattoo in Bryant’s honor.

It features a sideways “8,” a nod to one of Bryant’s jersey numbers, and Bryant’s autograph.

Current Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis recently got some ink, too, with imagery of a black mamba — an homage to Bryant’s famous nickname.

Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, revealed a leg tattoo in memory of Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in the Calabasas hills.

They were on their way to a basketball game at the former Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when the aircraft went down in foggy conditions.

No one on the helicopter survived the crash.

Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were also on board.

The husband of Christina Mauser posted on Facebook that she died in the helicopter crash. Mauser was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Kobe’s daughter attended school.

Sarah Chester and her middle school aged daughter Payton were on also on board the helicopter piloted by Ara Zobayan.

Bryant and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on Feb. 7, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, shared on Instagram that a Celebration of Life for the father-daughter pair will take place at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the National Transportation Safety Board recently said in a preliminary report that it found no evidence of engine failure.

The NTSB’s full report will be released in anywhere from six to 12 months. To read the preliminary report, click here.