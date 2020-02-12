LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were shot and killed outside a home in Van Nuys, and police are searching for the shooter.
The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. outside a home on Wyandotte near Sepulveda Boulevard.
The two men were standing outside a house when they were hit by gunfire. Police are looking into reports of a silver sedan leaving the area immediately after the shooting.
It’s not clear why the two men had been standing in the driveway of the home, or if there was a connection between them. Police say they have no motive for the shooting at this time.
“We do not know the particulars, whether they were coming and going or whether the suspects were here if they arrived or at the same time,” LAPD Commander Alan Hamilton said.
Neighbors said they had been concerned about the house due to the number of high-end vehicles that frequented the home and people always coming and going.
Police have not released any suspect information.