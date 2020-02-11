Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A controversial movie involving a deadly – and politically charged – game of hide-and-seek is finally coming to theaters.
Universal will release “The Hunt” March 13, six months after it was pulled from theaters before its scheduled Sept. 2019 opening in the aftermath of shootings in Texas and Ohio.
The studio later canceled the film’s initial release.
The move is described as a satirical thriller that depicts elites kidnapping and hunting so-called “deplorables”, which was a term coined by Hillary Clinton for supporters of President Trump.