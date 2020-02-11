NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — At least two people were in custody Tuesday evening after the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle violently crashed into a pickup truck in North Hollywood.
Police were following the stolen vehicle with two people inside when it crashed into another vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The driver was attempting to evade police on the 6200 block of Tujunga Avenue around 12:45 p.m. when it slammed into the pickup truck, sending both vehicles into a nearby yard.
Security video from a home across the street captured the moment the sedan t-boned the truck.
The two people inside were trapped and needed to be extricated, according to the LAPD. The suspects were later taken into custody.
The other driver was said to have been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
A portion of Tujunga Avenue was closed between Chase and Delano Street while detectives investigate.