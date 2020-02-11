LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six new charges stemming from an attack last year, that prosecutors say was a hoax.
On January 29, 2019, Smollett claimed he was the target of a racist and homophobic assault. He alleged two masked men shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him and attacked him while walking home in Chicago around 2 a.m.
Police later said Smollett lied and had paid the two men, Ola and Abel Osundairo, to stage the attack. He was later charged with disorderly conduct.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett Silently Sells Studio City Home, Takes $30K Hit
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx later dropped the charges, stirring up a lot of controversies.
A special prosecutor was then assigned to investigate how this case was handled.
On Tuesday, it was announced that a grand jury has indicted Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports.
The special prosecutor had yet to reach any conclusions about whether the State Attorney’s Office engaged in any wrongdoing.
Smollett is due in court on Feb. 24 to face the new charges.