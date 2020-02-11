



— Windy conditions have toppled at least half a dozen big rig trucks on Inland Empire freeways.

Not one, not two, but six big rigs were reported overturned or jackknifed Tuesday morning as wind howled along the 210, 15 and 10 freeways from Fontana to Jurupa Valley to Pomona.

One of the big rigs that was blown onto its side at about 10 a.m. Monday was left on the dirt shoulder of the 15 Freeway overnight, to be recovered once the winds die down. One of the trucks was carrying 5,000 pounds of furniture. Yet another was tipped over in a particularly unfortunate spot – on a transition road from the southbound 15 to the eastbound 60 Freeway that left it nearly hanging over the bridge’s guardrail.

Most of the drivers reported to the California Highway Patrol that the wind had tipped over or overturned their big rigs.

No injuries were reported from these big rig crashes.

A high wind warning said gusts of 40 to 60 mph, with some as strong as 75 mph, were predicted throughout the Inland Empire and inland Orange County area overnight.

The High Wind Warning continues through 2 PM tomorrow for the northern mountain areas as well as the Inland Empire and Inland Orange County. Winds will strengthen overnight and continue through tomorrow afternoon. Use caution if you are traveling! 🌬️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/btt30LTfE7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 11, 2020

Trucks weren’t the only vehicles to suffer from the wind. In Yucaipa, a big tree was blown over and crushed a car below, but no one was injured.

In Pomona, it’s not clear if a jackknifed big rig on the 10 Freeway at Fairplex Drive was caused by the windy conditions, but it caused a mess for people headed for Los Angeles or looking to get on the 57 Freeway.