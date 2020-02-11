Comments
WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after falling through the floor into a basement while battling an apartment building fire in the Westlake District.
The blaze was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street.
Cell phone video showed the flames before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.
The injured firefighter suffered bruising and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
“I was like worried for my family,” Lesly Gutierrez, a resident who saw the firefighter fall, said. “And then I was worried, because like, that guy has a family too.”