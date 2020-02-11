Comments
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – One person was killed after a fiery wreck in which a semi-truck collided with a motorcycle on the 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga Monday night.
The collision occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway near Fourth Street, according to California Highway Patrol.
Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find the cab of the truck ablaze.
One person died in the wreck, but it was unclear if it was the motorcyclist or the driver of the truck. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.
The southbound 15 Freeway was shut down for several hours while the scene was cleared, but most of the lanes have since reopened.