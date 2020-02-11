



— The 14-day federal quarantine ends Tuesday for nearly 200 people who were evacuated out of the coronavirus zone in China and taken to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

None of the 195 people who were on the first evacuation flight out of China tested positive for the virus, although there were a couple of scares involving children who were part of the group.

“People who have not developed symptoms will have successfully completed their quarantine and will be free to leave the base,” Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. “To date, no one has tested positive for novel coronavirus among the 195 in quarantine. Two individuals with symptoms were re-tested and also found to be negative, and they since recovered.”

The number of people who have died from coronavirus topped a thousand worldwide, and health officials confirmed the 13th U.S. case in San Diego County, which is also the seventh case in California. That person is reportedly a San Diego County resident who was on one of the flights recently evacuated from China, and taken to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where they were placed in a 14-day federal quarantine.