ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Tuesday night’s Anaheim Ducks game against the St. Louis Blues in Anaheim has been postponed.

A medical emergency involving St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who could be seen in video collapsing while on the bench, caused the cancellation of the Anaheim game with just shy of 8 minutes left in the first period.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the players’ collapse, but the 36-year-old had played just over five minutes up until that point in the game.

Bouwmeester is a veteran NHL player, currently in his 18th season. He has previously played for the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers.

