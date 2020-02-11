ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Tuesday night’s Anaheim Ducks game against the St. Louis Blues in Anaheim has been postponed.
A medical emergency involving St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who could be seen in video collapsing while on the bench, caused the cancellation of the Anaheim game with just shy of 8 minutes left in the first period.
Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game will be postponed and made up at a later date. The Ducks and Blues thank you for your understanding.
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 12, 2020
It was not immediately clear what precipitated the players’ collapse, but the 36-year-old had played just over five minutes up until that point in the game.
Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the Blues bench. Game has been delayed pic.twitter.com/wOJkAFANCT
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 12, 2020
Bouwmeester is a veteran NHL player, currently in his 18th season. He has previously played for the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers.