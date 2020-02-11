ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Ticket prices at Disneyland jumped Tuesday as part of a new five-tier pricing system rasing some one-day passes over the $200 mark.
According to the OC Register, the park ticket prices increased 3 percent for top-tier daily admission, up to 5 percent for top tier park-hopper tickets, and as much as 13 percent for annual passes.
One-day park-hopper tickets, which give a person access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, jumped from $154 to $159 for lowest-demand days and from $199 to $209 during the highest-demand days.
Some of the largest increases affected Disney’s annual passports, which give visitor year-round access to the parks on select days.
- The “select” annual pass jumped from $399 to $419
- The “deluxe” pass rose 3% to $829
- The “signature” pass climbed 4% to $1,199
- The “premiere” pass jumped 13% to $2,199 from a year earlier.
- The new “flex” annual pass jumped 8% from $599 to $649.
Disneyland’s MaxPass, which allows visitors to digitally reserve a reservation on rides, increased from $15 to $20.
During the lowest demand days, one-day one-park ticket prices stayed at $104.
The increase in prices comes months after the theme park unveiled the ever-popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and ahead of the park’s newest addition, the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus opening this summer.
Disneyland recently offered discounted prices for “kids everywhere” and Southern California residents starting at $67 per-person tickets when they buy a three-day, one-park ticket.
The tickets are available for purchase through May 18, 2020.
For more information visit DisneyParks.com.