



— A fight broke out between several students at Paramount High School Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The brawl, which was broken up by school staff and the school resource deputy, led to no arrests or injuries. Bystanders captured the altercation via cell phone video and posted to social media.

The fight isn’t the only one to break out at Paramount High in recent months. In September, two students were arrested on suspicion of battery after a fight turned into a violent brawl at the school. According to Paramount Unified School District, the fight began in the school’s cafeteria with two male students arguing over inappropriate photos or videos that were posted to social media.

Also captured via cell phone video and shared to social media, the September fight escalated with as many as 20 students involved as food started to be thrown. The L.A. County sheriff’s deputies used pepper spray to break up the brawl, which resulted in two students being taken to the hospital. According to the district, all students involved were suspended while an investigation was completed.