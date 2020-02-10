Make the first stop on your next trip the 15th annual Travel & Adventure Show!

Here you can discover new and exciting vacation options from the top travel brands like MSC Cruises, Taiwan Tourism, South African Tourism, Switzerland and more. You can also speak one-on-one with destination experts, experience hands on activities, or just come by for some fun with the whole family. There’s really something for everyone.

At this year’s show you can meet travel celebrities Rick Steves, Samantha Brown, and Peter Greenberg. They’ll be presenting brand new travel information designed to give you the tips and tricks you need to travel like a pro. Plus, bring your camera – you’ll be able to meet them at an exclusive meet & greet directly following their session.

You can also attend destination-specific workshops in the Destination Theater or take a seat in the Savvy Traveler Theater. There you’ll learn where to go and how to be your own travel expert, customize your trip, and get inside knowledge on how to navigate any destination like a local.

The Travel & Adventure Show has everything covered. With endless vacation options for over 200 destinations around the globe and their exclusive show-only deals. You can book your next trip at a price you won’t find anywhere else. You can even submit and expedite your passport for international journeys right there at the event with the convenient Passport Acceptance Program. Also available are Global Entry and TSAPre enrollment services, right on the show floor.

This event is for more than just travelers. Experience your dream adventure without leaving Los Angeles and immerse yourself in new cultures with a variety of song and dance on the Global Beats Stage. Then, take a virtual trip to Billings, Montana with their green screen photo booth.

It’s the perfect event to get excited for traveling and learn everything you need to know about planning, booking, and choosing your dream destination.

And don’t forget, there’s fun for the whole family. Learn how to SCUBA dive in a heated dive pool, climb a rock wall and compete in the Zorb Ball Challenge, all included with your ticket.

Make the first stop on your next trip to the LA Convention Center, Saturday, February 15th and Sunday, February 16th, from 10am – 5pm. You can purchase tickets for this year’s event at latravelshow.com.