LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — Parallel parking is getting run off the driver’s test in Nevada.
Nevada’s DMV says it has removed parallel parking from the driver’s test to save time, since most drivers pass other portions of the exam. A Nevada DMV spokesman says it was taken off the driving test as of Jan. 13.
Parallel parking has long been a bane of a new driver’s learning experience, there are drivers who say new car software makes learning how to parallel park obsolete. And of course, many places for parking provide parking spaces optimized for easy backing out – or valet.
In California, the driving test criteria does not explicitly include parallel parking, but does test drivers for their ability to drive in reverse in a straight line for three vehicle lengths while within three feet of the curb.
In turns out that several states feel the same way about parallel parking, because 17 do not have it as part of their driving tests.