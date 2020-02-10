



— The Los Angeles Fire Department is set to become the first fire department in North America to purchase an electric fire engine, the department announced Monday.

The new fire engine, from Austrian-based manufacturer Rosenbauer, will be customized for the specific needs of the LAFD while meeting National Fire Protection Association safety standards.

“I am excited that we are the first Department in North America to order this cutting-edge fire engine,” said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas.

“The electric fire engine is an innovative tool that will help reduce noise and harmful diesel emissions while providing a flexible tool for firefighting and rescue operations from a technologically advanced platform. We are looking forward to evaluating it in a real-world environment once it hits the streets of Hollywood next year.”

The department expects to have the new fire truck by early 2021 and will likely assign it to Fire Station 82 in Hollywood.

The pre-series engine will have two batteries with a charge capacity of 100-kilowatt hours, providing power for roughly two hours. The truck will be equipped with an on-board diesel generator for extended operations.

“The future fire truck is fundamentally different from the vehicles which are in service at the fire stations today…Electric engines reduce noise and pollution,” said Dieter Siegel, CEO of Rosenbauer International. “I am particularly delighted to receive the order from the Los Angeles Fire Department, which really is a fantastic vote of confidence.”

Rapid-charging technology will be installed at the station that houses the truck to ensure it is always ready to respond to calls, the LAFD said.