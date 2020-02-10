Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A multi-car crash in Inglewood left one person dead and two people in critical condition Monday.
Los Angeles County Fire responded to the 500 block of East Florence Avenue at 4:39 p.m. after four vehicles collided.
At least one car was said to have caught fire following the collision.
According to L.A. County Fire, one person died at the scene and two others were in critical condition.
Florance Avenue was closed between Grace and Prairie Avenue as Inglewood Police Department investigated.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.