ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Beloved Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter will be remembered Monday at a public memorial at Angel Stadium.

(credit: CBS)

Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were all killed in the helicopter crash that also took the life of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The helicopter with nine people aboard had been headed to Thousand Oaks for a game at the Mamba Sports Academy.

The service at Angel Stadium starts at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m., and will be open to the public. Free parking will be available in lots off State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue.

Altobelli, 56, was a father figure for scores of baseball players throughout the years at Orange Coast College, where he coached baseball for nearly 30 years. He and his 46-year-old wife leave behind another high school-age daughter and an adult son.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made at GoFundMe or through Orange Coast College’s Foundation website.

