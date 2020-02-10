ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Beloved Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter will be remembered Monday at a public memorial at Angel Stadium.
Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were all killed in the helicopter crash that also took the life of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The helicopter with nine people aboard had been headed to Thousand Oaks for a game at the Mamba Sports Academy.
The service at Angel Stadium starts at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m., and will be open to the public. Free parking will be available in lots off State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue.
Altobelli, 56, was a father figure for scores of baseball players throughout the years at Orange Coast College, where he coached baseball for nearly 30 years. He and his 46-year-old wife leave behind another high school-age daughter and an adult son.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made at GoFundMe or through Orange Coast College’s Foundation website.