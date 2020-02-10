Comments
ORO GRANDE (CBSLA) — A small child was attacked by a dog Monday in Oro Grande, police said.
According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, a 5-year-old boy died after being attacked by the family’s pitbull in the 15100 block of Portland Street in the unincorporated area just north of Victorville.
Police said the child was at home with an adult family member and the dog when the attack occurred shortly before 3 p.m. For unknown reasons, the dog attacked the child, severely injuring and ultimately killing him.
The dog was quarantined at Animal Control, and the child’s parents were notified.
“For unknown reasons” — Um, the family was dumb enough to have a pit bull as a pet. There’s your reason. Next question?