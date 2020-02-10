



– At least three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Crenshaw and Hyde Park boulevards, the Los Angeles Police Department reports. A witness told police the victims were standing up against the wall of a donut shop when a car carrying two people drove up and eight or nine gunshots were fired.

Three men were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The men are between the ages of 20 and 30.

Two of the men were conscious and breathing as they were being transported by ambulance, police said. Investigators are unsure if there is a fourth victim.

“The shooting is concerning because of the time of day, kids were on their way to school, and things of that nature, so it’s very concerning for us,” LAPD Capt. Al Neal said. “We’re going to make sure we do everything we can to take these suspects into custody.”

Crenshaw Boulevard was shut down in both directions in the area of the shooting.

It’s unclear if police have identified any suspects or a motive. An officer at the scene could not confirm if the shooting was gang related.