LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm system moved into the Los Angeles-area Sunday morning accompanied by thunder and warnings about high winds, impacting travel across the region.
Due to the weather and wind, some arriving flights at Los Angeles International Airport were delayed an average of 45 minutes the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Showers were expected to continue overnight with a slight chance of thunderstorms and possibly hail, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning was to remain in effect until 9 a.m. Monday morning in the valleys and mountains, where gusts were expected to get up to 60 mph overnight, with a winter weather advisory in effect in the mountains through early Monday — significant snow was expected as low as 4,000 feet.
The weather was expected to impact Interstate 5 over the Grapevine and Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley.
Sunny skies were expected to return to the Southland by Tuesday.