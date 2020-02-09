CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 62nd Academy Awards show kicked off with an upbeat performance by Janelle Monae, who donned a red sweater for a cheery performance of the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” theme song, before taking a more political stance.

“It’s time to come alive,” sang Janelle Monáe in the show’s opening number, “because the Oscars is so white!”

Monáe was joined on stage by dancers dressed as characters from a few black actor-led films including “Queen & Slim,” “Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter perform onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But it wasn’t Monae’s high-energy performance, featuring Billy Porter, that dropped jaws. That honor was saved for Eminem.

The rapper shocked the crowd at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home with his performance of “Lose Yourself” — 17 years after it won best original song from the movie “8 Mile.”

The performance came after a montage of iconic songs in film history. While the performance received a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd, many in the audience seemed perplexed as to why the 47-year-old rapper was performing a song released 18 years ago.

He tweeted after the performance, apologizing that it took him so long to get there.

Another notable performance came from conductor Eimear Noone, the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards in history, who was introduced by Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Sigourney Weaver.

