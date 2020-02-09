



— The 62nd Academy Awards show kicked off with an upbeat performance by Janelle Monae, who donned a red sweater for a cheery performance of the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” theme song, before taking a more political stance.

“It’s time to come alive,” sang Janelle Monáe in the show’s opening number, “because the Oscars is so white!”

Monáe was joined on stage by dancers dressed as characters from a few black actor-led films including “Queen & Slim,” “Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

But it wasn’t Monae’s high-energy performance, featuring Billy Porter, that dropped jaws. That honor was saved for Eminem.

The rapper shocked the crowd at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home with his performance of “Lose Yourself” — 17 years after it won best original song from the movie “8 Mile.”

Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8 Mile' https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

The performance came after a montage of iconic songs in film history. While the performance received a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd, many in the audience seemed perplexed as to why the 47-year-old rapper was performing a song released 18 years ago.

a montage of crowd shots during Eminem's performance at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/6hEkeMfGgc — Mark (@tole_cover) February 10, 2020

He tweeted after the performance, apologizing that it took him so long to get there.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Another notable performance came from conductor Eimear Noone, the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards in history, who was introduced by Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Sigourney Weaver.