MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — Police were investigating Sunday after a two-car crash killed one person in Monterey Park.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on West Floral Drive near the intersection of Valley Vista Drive.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash with firefighters called out to the scene to extract at least one person from one of the vehicles.
One person died at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but it was not immediately clear if they were in the same vehicle.
It was unclear what led up to the crash, but neighbors on the street said drivers commonly speed down the road despite its blind curves.
Police said they expected the street to be closed for a few hours as they conducted their investigation.
I am a witness at this tragic accident, i have information regarding this incident