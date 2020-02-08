SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A mountain lion was spotted in the southwestern area of Simi Valley Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Simi Valley Police Department announced that the animal was located and removed from the area with the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Game.
Authorities said the general search area borders were First Street to the East, Sinaloa Road to the West, Bennett Street to the North and Stonebrook Street to the South.
Residents were advised to keep children and small animals inside as the.
If you see the mountain lion, police say do not approach it and call the Simi Valley Police Department immediately.
This sighting comes after at least two mountain lions were spotted in Simi Valley in December.
In one instance, a collared mountain lion was seen walking along streets, jumping fences and even lounging next to a sliding glass door at a home.
About a week after that incident, authorities captured and tranquilized a mountain lion after it was found eating a raccoon in someone’s backyard.