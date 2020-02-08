LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who sped away after hitting and injuring a 92-year-old man in the Westlake neighborhood Friday morning.
The collision occurred as the driver was backing up in a black 2004 Honda Accord at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 9th Street and Burlington Avenue, Los Angeles police report.
The driver knocked over the victim and then sped off despite being informed by witnesses that he had struck the man, police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He was last reported to be in stable condition.
Surveillance and cell phone video of the Accord have been released. The driver was described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years of age.
The Accord had California license plate No. 7KXU181, but the registration was expired, police said.
Need public’s help in locating & ID’g Hit&Run Veh&Driver who collided into a 92yr old man. Registration to owner of Veh is not current. See video.@KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @Univision34LA @TELEMUNDO52 @estrellatv @KNX1070 @LaOpinionLA @LANow @LAPDMarcReina pic.twitter.com/Oxtq3eiC8g
— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) February 7, 2020
Another view of the suspect driving away from the scene. North bound https://t.co/EvJbGPKtPm pic.twitter.com/BLXtc717r9
— Detective Moses Castillo (@DetectiveMoses) February 7, 2020
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call LAPD detectives at 213-833-3713.