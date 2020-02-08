Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A three-story Koreatown apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. at 3045 West Leeward Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.
One-hundred-and-two firefighters battled the blaze, which engulfed the building’s walls, attic and roof.
Certain parts of the building were protected from the flames due to fire resistant doors so some residents were able to shelter in place, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.
It’s unclear at this time how many people will be displaced from the 30-unit building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
