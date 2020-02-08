LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s almost that time again!
As we prepare to cheer on our favorite stars at the Oscars, there’s also one other thing Los Angeles locals have to keep in mind: street closures.
Streets and sidewalks have been closing since last month, but now that we’re getting even closer to the big day, there are some day-of closures to be aware of.
The Academy said in a statement that the closure are “to ensure public safety, support security strategies and facilitate the production of this year’s Oscars.”
From 12:01 a.m. local time Feb. 9 to 6 a.m. local time Feb. 10, the following will be closed:
- Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange drive to Highland Avenue.
- Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawhtorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.
- East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Boulevard only).
- Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.
- West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard until 9 a.m.
From 4 a.m. local time Feb. 9 to 4 a.m. local time Feb. 10, the following will be closed:
- North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.
- Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.
- Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.
- Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.
Click here for a full list of closures.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. local time at the Dolby Theatre.