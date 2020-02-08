Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just in time for the Oscars, Feb. 8 is Global Movie Day.
It’ll be celebrated every year on the second Saturday in February.
Celebrate by watching some of your favorite flicks or visiting your local theater to watch something new.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences founded Global Movie Day this year to honor movies that have impacted us over the years.
Share how you observe by using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay on social media.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Dolby Theatre.