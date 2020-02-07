Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The controller of Irvine nonprofit Working Wardrobes was charged Friday with embezzling more than $48,000 less than a week after a fire gutted the company’s headquarters.
Alapati Mulivanu, 55, was charged with one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement by a clerk, agent or servant. A restitution claim of $48,167.57 was included on the criminal complaint.
Mulivanu, who was being held without bail, listed his occupation as controller for Working Wardrobes on his LinkedIn page.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the nonprofit’s 22,000-square-feet building in the 1800 block of Kettering Street, which was characterized as a complete loss.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.