LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man suspected of sexual battery against several University of Southern California students was detained Friday near campus.
Police made the arrest about 3 p.m. near Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard in South Los Angeles, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The unidentified suspect is allegedly involved in 13 groping incidents that targeted USC students in the last month. All of the cases were reportedly to have been off-campus.
Students like Amanda Cianci say they’ve received a series of alerts about a man or men “just going up to women and grabbing their behind and walking away.”
USC’s Department of Public Safety advises students to avoid walking alone, use transportation options offered by USC, and stay off phones and be alert.