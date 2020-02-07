LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Surrounded by loved ones, 64-year-old Umberto Felipe walked into LAPD’s 77th Station Friday to reunite with the two officers who saved his life almost four months ago.

Their story goes back to the morning of Oct. 14 in South Los Angeles, when Officer Daniel Cuadras and Officer Jim Harvey were flagged down by a postal worker.

He led the officers to Felipe, who had suffered a heart attack in his truck.

The officers’ body cams recorded as they approached and began CPR.

“My partner checked his vitals before he began chest compressions,” said Harvey. “And unfortunately, he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse at the time.”

“The whole time I just kept looking at Umberto and trying to see if he was coming back or not. That was my whole thought process, was come on, come back,” Caudras said.

Cuadras relied on his training to deliver chest compressions for almost two minutes before handing it over to Harvey before paramedics arrived to help.

“The firefighters, they told me that if it weren’t for us, he wouldn’t be alive because they were able to get a heartbeat and his breathing back,” he said.

Felipe watched the video Friday and became emotional, saying he was blessed and grateful to be be alive.

“I’m very happy and thank God and thanks to the police officers, that’s all I can tell you,” he said.

Felipe also expressed thanks to the unidentified postal worker who flagged down police.