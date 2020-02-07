HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say the tsunami alerts and siren going off at 4 a.m. in Huntington Beach were a false alarm, and officials are working to figure out how and why they went off.

At about 4:20 a.m., the tsunami alerts and sirens went off in Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Fire Department was quick reassure residents that there was no current threat to the community.

Many of you may have heard the civil defense sirens sound this evening. There is no current threat to our community and we are working to determine exactly how/why the sirens were activated. — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) February 7, 2020

The Huntington Beach Police Department chimed in to reiterate that the sirens and alerts were a false alarm.

The tsunami alarm this morning was a false alarm. The city is looking to see what caused the activation. https://t.co/fyup0opWiR — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) February 7, 2020

Many residents posted to social media about being jolted from their beds.

Bloody Hell……4AM sirens going off in #HuntingtonBeach… — Mr. F (@RUMINT79) February 7, 2020

The air raid siren is blaring right now in #HuntingtonBeach! What the hell is going in? It's 4 am! — Judi (@JudiMantere) February 7, 2020

Super cool that the emergency alert just woke up all of HB. For NOTHING….also literally goes to show that I would die in an emergency and I just sat in bed panicking.. and now I’m wide awake. Thanks @HBCityBeach #huntingtonbeach — Corrinne “byrdie” (@ByrdCrin) February 7, 2020

Well someone in Huntington Beach CA forgot to change the time for the Tsunami warning test. What a wakeup call at 4am. I know what it sounds like now. — John San (@axsanb64) February 7, 2020

Huntington Beach alert!!! Nice way to wake up!!! My heart it’s still jumping

A tsunami warning recently went off in our city. #huntingtonbeach #tsunamialert — Natalia M. Aronna (@ciotalia) February 7, 2020

Huntington Beach just "ACCIDENTALLY" set off a tsunami siren at 4 AM. I guess I'll start my day now since I thought I was about to die there is no going back to sleep!! 🤬😤 — Hayley 🌻 (@hayleybicycle) February 7, 2020

Authorities in Huntington Beach say they are working to determine how the sirens were activated.