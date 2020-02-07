CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HUNTINGTON BEACH

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say the tsunami alerts and siren going off at 4 a.m. in Huntington Beach were a false alarm, and officials are working to figure out how and why they went off.

At about 4:20 a.m., the tsunami alerts and sirens went off in Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Fire Department was quick reassure residents that there was no current threat to the community.

The Huntington Beach Police Department chimed in to reiterate that the sirens and alerts were a false alarm.

Many residents posted to social media about being jolted from their beds.

Authorities in Huntington Beach say they are working to determine how the sirens were activated.

