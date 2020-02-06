LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – A Mission Viejo man who police say set fire to two American flags in the bed of a pickup truck at an Orange County high school is facing felony arson charges.
Deputies responded to a reported fire in the bed of a truck in the parking lot at El Toro High School in Lake Forest just before noon Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
When they arrived on scene, witness told them a man stopped near a student’s car and set fire to two American flags that were displayed in the truck bed, OCFA said. The suspect then fled the scene.
Photos of the vehicle showed the truck also had a “TRUMP Keep America Great” bumper sticker on its back window.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities say after the suspect’s license plate number was caught on surveillance video, a sheriff’s deputy located the car and conducted a traffic stop.
The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Bauch, admitted to the arson and was taken into custody, sheriff’s officials said.
Bauch was set to be booked into Orange County Jail on two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of arson.
The investigation is ongoing.