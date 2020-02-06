



— Police in Buena Park were searching for a thief, dressed in an Inspector Gadget-style disguise, who broke into a little league snack shack.

The man, sporting a large wide-brimmed hat and trench coat, broke into the Crescent Little League snack bar in Buena Park around 2 a.m. and was seen on video rummaging around for at least 15 minutes.

“It’s irritating,” said Coach Shaun Waters. “The kids work hard and play hard so to have someone take their stuff is just irritating.” Waters said the coaches and players are just hearing about the break-in and theft.

According to Detective Joey Hoover, the thief stole an IPAD, $200, and the camera recording the security video.

“Nobody likes crime but when it involves kids, it’s even worse,” said Hoover. “It puts a special interest in the case for sure. We want to get this guy in custody and off the streets.”

Crescent Little League runs of fundraising and police say the theft is a big blow to the snack bar.

“Just a low life as far as I’m concerned,” Waters said. “You mess with kid’s stuff and that’s a problem.”

The thief may have stolen the camera inside the snack bar, but a DVR recorded the footage of the crime. Detectives hope the footage will help track down the suspect.