LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver has been arrested Thursday for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man in his 30s in South Los Angeles.
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. when a driver in a gray Toyota Prius driving south down Hill Street struck the man and kept going. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
LAPD investigators brought in bloodhounds and searched the area, locating the Prius. The car sustained significant damage to its windshield and was found abandoned a few blocks away from where the suspect was taken into custody.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family. He may have been on his way home, police said.
“His vehicle is at scene, so we believe he might have been getting in his vehicle at the time of the accident,” LAPD Capt. Jon Pinto said.