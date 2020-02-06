Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A small fire erupted at Disneyland Thursday night, closing off parts of the park.
Video posted to Twitter showed an orange glow coming from the backstage area of the theme park along Main Street.
#disneylandfire pic.twitter.com/ZGRHuyNQYY
— isabel (@isabel_roseee) February 7, 2020
Anaheim fire crews responded and quickly doused the flames.
No injuries were reported and no serious damage was done. It was not immediately clear how the fire began.
Several guest areas were closed as a precaution.