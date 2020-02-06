CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Danny Reedy, Det. Ysabel Villegas, Los Angeles Police Department


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A retired Los Angeles Police Department officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to extorting and attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Danny Reedy is charged with two counts of extortion against LAPD detective Ysabel Villegas.

He also faces weapons charges and is accused of violating a domestic violence order.

Villegas says Reedy sent nude photos of her to other officers after she broke up with him.

If convicted, Reedy faces up to six years in prison.

