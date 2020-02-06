Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Super heroes and wildlife will all be in one place at the Los Angeles Zoo this weekend.
The zoo is partnering with DC Comics to host the event, “Reading with Zoo-per Heroes at the L.A. Zoo.”
The fun-filled day starts off with a special naming ceremony for one of the zoo’s green and black poison dart frogs.
It will be named “Russell” after the main character in Kirk Scroggs’s graphic novel “The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid.”
Other activities include talks with the authors and artists behind several DC middle grade graphic novels, draw-alongs with book illustrators, book signings, giveaways and crafts.
To top it all off, a costumed Batman will even make an appearance!
The event will take place Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
