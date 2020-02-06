LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If the DMV camera never gets your good side, a new bill would make it possible to get multiple shots for that perfect driver’s license photo.
A new bill from Brea Assemblyman Phillip Chen would add a new section to the state vehicle code that would allow anyone applying for a driver’s license to take up to three photos. Drivers could then choose from one of those three photos to appear on their license.
Under the proposed bill, each extra photo would require a donation of up to $5 to help support driver education and training programs. If it passes it would go into effect in January of 2022.
However, it’s not the first time such legislation was proposed for driver’s license photos. Recalled state Senator Josh Newman had proposed a similar bill in 2018.