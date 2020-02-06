PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A body recovered from Lake Palmdale Thursday was believed to be that of a 34-year-old man who was reported missing.
Robert Lewis Mercer was seen arriving at Lake Palmdale at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. An empty boat was found floating on the lake several hours later.
Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau divers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department began their search around 10 a.m. on Wednesday until 5 p.m. before resuming Thursday morning.
Shortly after noon, the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted that the “LASD sonar and dive operation has concluded. Missing boater has been recovered from the lake.”
The man’s identity and cause of death were still to be determined by the Los Angles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.