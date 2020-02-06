LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti officially launched the city’s annual African American Heritage Month celebration Wednesday, which coincides with the nationwide observation of Black History Month.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne was honored with The Living Legend Award.
Proud to present the Living Legend Award to @_JeffreyOsborne at our African American Heritage Month celebration. Jeffrey’s contributions to the world of music are as powerful as his efforts to expand access to music & arts education. Thank you for all you do! #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NCeTM8I07Q
— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 5, 2020
Garcetti, alongside city council members, presented actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish with the Trailblazer Award.
It is my privilege to present @TiffanyHaddish with the Trailblazer Award today, alongside my City Council colleagues. There is no doubt that Tiffany is a trailblazer, as inspiring as she is funny. Congratulations, Tiffany! #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/1LLcZ2aBgZ
— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 5, 2020
Hall of Fame Awards were also presented to Los Angeles Urban League President Michael Lawson, Northrop Grumman Foundation President Sandra Evers-Manly, and California State University Dominguez Hills President Thomas Parham.
The event was sponsored by the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti; Our Authors Study Club; Nury Martinez, Los Angeles City Council President and Councilwoman, Sixth District; Los Angeles Board of Public Works and Mike Davis, President, Pro Tem; City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs; 2020 African American Heritage Month Committee; and the Los Angeles Association of Black Personnel, Inc.
The 2020 African American Heritage Month Exhibition, “Stand Up: The Art of Politics and Comedy,” will be on display through March 10 at the Department of Cultural Affairs’ Henry P. Rio Bridge Gallery at City Hall.
The next event is a Round Table Discussion titled, “African Americans and the Vote: Issues of Freedom, Justice and Resilience,” which will be held on Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Board of Public Works Chambers.
For a complete calendar of events for 2020 African American Heritage Month, details about locations and associated costs, if any, please visit the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs website.