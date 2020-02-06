ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Twenty-one malnourished dogs found living in inhumane conditions were rescued from an Ontario home, officials said Thursday.
The Inland Valley Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, along with the Ontario Police Department, searched the home after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors about a smell, officials from the Pomona-based nonprofit said.
The Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post that the animals ate small tree branches to stay alive. The organization also said they did not have access to clean water or food.
The owner relinquished all the animals to the Humane Society, and after receiving necessary treatment, the dogs are now available for adoption. They’re mostly Labrador Retriever and Spaniel breeds between approximately one and 13 years old.
Since these dogs have been through so much, authorities say they will still need additional care after finding their forever homes.
The Humane Society said the dogs will be spayed or neutered, dewormed, microchipped, vaccinated and receive flea and tick treatment.