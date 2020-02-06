Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A three-alarm brush fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside Thursday morning.
The fire was reported sometime before 10:45 a.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and Old Mill Road, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
The blaze had grown to four acres as of 11:45 a.m. and was burning along the Santa Ana River Trail, the fire department reports.
The fire department told CBS2 that some structures were threatened and evacuations were underway. No further details were disclosed, however.
There was no word on what may have caused the fire.