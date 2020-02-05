NORWALK (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Wednesday after her car overturned on the southbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk.
The crash at Rosecrans Avenue was first reported at about 3:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The woman was partially ejected from the sedan and declared dead at the scene. The car had gone from the slow lane and across all lanes of traffic, before crashing into the center divider and overturning, facing the wrong way in the left lane of the freeway, the CHP said.
The drivers of two other cars involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital.
All southbound lanes were shut down immediately after the crash, but two left lanes were reopened to traffic at about 6 a.m.
Early morning traffic was backed up as far as Pico Rivera.