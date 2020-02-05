LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAX is getting the new Midfield Satellite Concourse ready for its grand opening, but first a few hundred people are needed to put it through its paces.
The $1.6 billion Midfield Satellite Concourse is scheduled to open at LAX this summer, the newest addition to the sprawling airport that has been undergoing years of construction. The concourse is connected to Tom Bradly International Terminal by pedestrian and utility tunnel.
But to get it ready for its big day, Los Angeles International Airport officials were looking for 500 people to come and stretch the limits of the new concourse by having a meltdown, unruly children or getting sick, according to the Los Angeles Times. Because of “overwhelming response,” LAX shut down the form Wednesday.
The test will allow airport officials to prepare in the event of problems with concessions, equipment, and scenarios that might require an emergency response.
The full Operation Readiness and Transition trial will be held about six weeks before the concourse opens, but that date has not yet been set.