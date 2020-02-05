Comments
VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old woman missing since Monday has been found safe.
According to Santa Ana Police Department, Sulman Lleana Carrillo called her family from Westfield Mall in Valencia Wednesday and said they needed to come pick her up.
The family then called the police who called the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics found Carrillo and said she appeared to be healthy and unharmed.
It was not immediately clear how she got from Santa Ana to the mall in Valencia.
The family was on their way to pick up the woman and bring her back home.
She was reported missing by her family members and loved ones after last being seen Monday on security footage walking to her daughter’s school.