LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A flight headed to Las Vegas from Seoul, South Korea was diverted Wednesday to Los Angeles International Airport over concerns that some of the passengers might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson for Korean Air, the flight was diverted after it was confirmed that three passengers on the plane has been in China within 14 days of their departure from Seoul.
The airport authority required the plane to divert to LAX, and the three passengers went through a “quarantine procedure,” Korean Air said.
Korean Air said the three passengers were all United States passport holders, and were allowed back on the flight after showing no symptoms of coronavirus during screening.
The plane was cleared to continue onto Las Vegas with all passengers aboard.