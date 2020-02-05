Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In-N-Out Burger’s iconic cup design can now be worn as a slip-on shoe.
The popular Southern California burger chain announced its new release this week on Instagram with hearts as the image backdrop, signaling to customers that this may be the Valentine’s Day gift they’ve been looking for.
The “Drink Cup Shoes” feature the palm tree print and also have an In-N-Out logo on the heel.
It’s a bit costlier than your typical burger.
The shoes are selling for $64.95 on the chain’s website.
Other In-N-Out branded apparel includes hats, socks, shirts and onesies.