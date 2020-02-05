Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has begun serving his three-year prison term.
He is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna, near El Paso, Texas, according to a Bureau of Prisons online database.
Baca, 77, was convicted for obstructing an FBI investigation into a large-scale corruption scheme in the county jail system.
In May 2017, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
