LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An ex-LAPD officer charged in the fatal shooting a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday by a Los Angeles jury.

Henry Solis, now 32, was accused of fatally shooting Salome Rodriguez Jr., 23, outside of a bar on March 13, 2015, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives said Solis and Rodriguez got into a fight inside the bar and the confrontation spilled out into the street. The brawl subsequently ending in gunfire.

Following the deadly shooting, the fugitive officer fled to Mexico with help from his father, Victor.

During an extensive manhunt search, the LAPD Devonshire Division of the San Fernando Vally formally fired Solis. He was previously employed as a probationary officer and was off-duty when the incident occurred.

Solis’s 53-year-old father lied to federal authorities by stating he dropped his son off at a Texas bus stop. Victor was later convicted by a federal jury of lying to the FBI about helping Solis escape. Victor was sentenced to spend three years on probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Solis was arrested on May 26, 2015, by Mexican authorities in the border city of Juarez. He was then deported back to the U.S. to face charges.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Solis has been charged with one count each of murder and assault with a firearm along with an allegation that he personally discharged a handgun.

Solis faces a potential life sentence in prison.