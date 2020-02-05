



— Students at Chapman University in Orange kicked another student out of the classroom after he went on a racist rant — and it was all captured on cell phone video.

Admittedly drunk, 21-year-old Dayton Kingery went on that racist and homophobic rant Tuesday before his economics class. Students, afraid of what he would do next, told him to leave.

“You don’t know who I am, guys,” he could be heard saying in the video. “I’m not kidding … I’m worth like $50 million.”

Students in the class escorted Kingery out of the room and threw him what they thought was his backpack.

“That’s not my backpack,” he could be heard shouting in the video.

“He was saying racial profanities, homophobic slurs like he was really shouting at these cops,” Dane Forsum, a student, said. “And then he would kind of stop and go, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. Put me down.'”

Police said Kingery injured an older campus safety officer who was called to the scene by students. Officers with the Orange Police Department had to place Kingery in a hobble restraint in order to safely take him into custody.

Chapman University President Daniele C. Struppa said in a statement that the student’s behavior would not be tolerated.

“Appropriate legal and disciplinary processes are being implemented,” she said. “We are also taking strong interim action to ensure the safety of the classroom involved as well as campus housing. I also want to extend my deepest apologies to the Black and LGBTQIA communities.”

It was not immediately clear what punishments the student will face from the university, but a spokesperson did say security measures had been increased around classrooms and dorm buildings.

Kingery now faces felony vandalism charges for destroying another student’s computer, as well as charges for resisting arrest and elder abuse. He bailed out of jail Wednesday morning.